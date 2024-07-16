2 students killed in collision between two vehicles in J'khand

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Jul 16 (PTI) Two school students were killed and three others injured after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a pick-up van in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm near Karmadih Chowk under the Sadar Police Station limits, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the collision between the two vehicles took place.

"The pick-up van hit the three-wheeler. Two students were killed, and three others, including two students, were injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the Garhwa Sadar Hospital," Sadar Police Station in-charge Brij Kumar said.

Around six children, all students of classes 2 and 3, were returning home from school in the autorickshaw, when the accident occurred.

The driver of the pick-up van escaped from the spot soon after the accident, the police officer.

Locals set the pick-up van on fire and blocked the road for a brief period, demanding immediate action against the culprit. They also stopped firefighters to douse the fire.

Adequate police personnel were deployed to control the situation, the officer added.