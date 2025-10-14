2 students killed in tractor-motorcycle collision in UP

Jhansi, Oct 14 (PTI) Two students were killed in a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.

Two students were seriously injured in the accident, which took place in the Mahobkanth area on Monday night, they said.

The four students were returning home on the motorcycle when the two-wheeler collided with the tractor at Rivai Morh near Dhawar village, Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said.

Bharat Gupta (17) and Akash Rajput (18), both residents of Mahoba, died in the incident. The other two students, Anil and Satyam, were seriously injured and shifted to Jhansi Medical College for treatment, the officer said.

The tractor driver fled the scene after the accident, abandoning his vehicle. Efforts are on to nab him, the police said.