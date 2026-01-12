2 students mowed down by bus in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Two students returning home on a motorcycle after attending tuition class were mowed down by a bus in the Mirzapur area here, a police officer said on Monday.

The driver has been arrested, his bus seized, he said.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Sunday, when Aryan and Deepak, aged 15 and 17, and both natives of Shahpur Gada village, were on their way home on a motorcycle from the Behat area, Circle Officer (Behat) SN Vaibhav Pandey said.

Near Jatowala village on the Vikasnagar road, a speeding private bus hit their motorcycle as it overtook them and ran them over, Pandey told PTI.

The two students were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Aryan dead.

Deepak succumbed during treatment at the district hospital, he said. PTI COR NAV VN VN