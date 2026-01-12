2 suspected cases of Nipah virus detected at AIIMS Kalyani; Centre mobilises response team

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Two suspected cases of Nipah virus were detected at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, ICMR, at AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal, on January 11, official sources said on Monday.

Given the serious nature of the Nipah virus infection, a zoonotic disease with high mortality and potential for rapid spread, the situation is being handled with utmost priority, they said.

Immediately upon the receipt of the information, the Union health secretary held discussions with the chief secretary and principal secretary (health), government of West Bengal, to review the situation and ensure swift and coordinated action.

A national joint outbreak response team has been deployed to support the state government in containment and public health response measures, the sources said.

The team comprises experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata; National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Department of Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, they said.

The Centre has shared guidelines on the Nipah virus under the communicable disease alert with the state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) unit. In addition, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has been activated to coordinate the national response.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring full support from the Centre, official sources stated.

Nadda also spoke to Banerjee over the telephone and reiterated the Centre's commitment to extend all necessary assistance to the state in managing the situation.

The government of India is providing comprehensive technical, logistical and operational support to the state government, the sources said. All essential resources, including laboratory support, enhanced surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control measures, and expert guidance, have already been mobilised, they said.

The state has been advised to ensure close coordination with the deployed expert teams and undertake meticulous contact tracing and other containment measures.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the West Bengal government, the sources said. PTI PLB ARI ARI