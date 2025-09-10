2 suspected drug peddlers nabbed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Sept 10 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

They were nabbed from Bandgaon in the Tebo police station area on Tuesday afternoon when they were on the way to buy poppy husks, an officer said.

A total of Rs 1.50 lakh in cash was seized from them, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Johan Purty (42) and Martin Soy (29), both residents of the Kuchai police station area in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district, he added.

A case was registered against them under the relevant section of the NDPS Act, the officer said. PTI BS SOM