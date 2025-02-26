2 suspected drug smugglers held in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar

Dehradun, Feb 26 (PTI) Two suspected interstate drug smugglers were arrested and over 2.5 kg of opium worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from them in the Kichha area of Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday night in a joint operation of the Anti Narcotics Task Force under the Special Task Force (STF) and the Uttarakhand Police, they said.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said the suspected drug smugglers have been identified as Bhanu Pratap, a resident of Khanpur village and Hemant Kumar, a resident of Chakdaha village, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

During interrogation, the accused said they had bought the opium from a man in the Mirganj area and were on their way to sell it in Kichha, Rudrapur, and Bajpur areas, Bhullar said. PTI ALM RHL