2 suspected gang members held after encounter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 21 (PTI) Two men suspected to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang were arrested following an encounter in Sector 10, Gurugram, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, during which the suspects, identified as Nitin (28) and Yashpal (23), were shot in the leg and subsequently admitted to the hospital.

This encounter took place in response to an attack on Inspector Anil Chillar in Rewari on Wednesday, in which both suspects were allegedly involved.

The police recovered two illegal pistols and nine bullet shells from the scene. An FIR was registered at the Sector 10 A Police Station.

According to the police, Inspector Rakesh Kumar, in charge of the Bahadurgarh STF in Jhajjar district, was informed by sources that the two accused, involved in firing at the STF team in Palwal, were present near the Garhi Harsaru road.

At around 3.00 am on Thursday, the STF team, led by Inspector Kumar, conducted a raid on the Garhi-Harsaru road.

Upon arrival, the police spotted two men who attempted to escape and opened fire at the officers. Two police personnel were struck on their bulletproof vests. In retaliation, the police fired two shots at the suspects, hitting them in the legs.

The accused, who were arrested following the shootout, hailed from Rewari district.

"The arrested accused were planning to commit a major crime and were involved in the attack on the STF Palwal team in Rewari. A total of seven cases have been filed against Nitin, in Rewari and Gurugram. Additionally, two cases have been registered against Yashpal in both Rewari and Gurugram," a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said. PTI COR MPL MPL