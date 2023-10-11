2 suspects in Pune drugs case held in UP; 1 of them is brother of prisoner who escaped from hospital

Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) Two suspects wanted in a narcotics case have been apprehended by the Pune police in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police from near Nepal border in the northern state, an official said.

According to the police, one of the suspects is Bhushan Patil, brother of Lalit Patil, a Yerawada Jail inmate who last week fled from the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune where he was undergoing treatment.

The second suspect who was nabbed was identified by the police as Abhishek Balkawade.

On September 30, the Pune city police arrested a man from outside the Sassoon General Hospital with mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore.

A probe led to the arrest of a hospital canteen staffer who revealed the contraband was supplied by Lalit Patil, the Yerawada Jail inmate admitted in the hospital at the time.

However, Lalit Patil escaped from the hospital on October 2 when he was taken for an X-ray, leading to the suspension of nine police personnel.

"Bhushan Patil and another apprehended accused Abhishek Balkawade were wanted in the mephedrone seizure case. On Tuesday, the Pune crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh police's STF apprehended both the accused from near Nepal border in UP," an official said.

Meanwhile, Lalit Patil continues to be at large and police have formed multiple teams to nab him. PTI SPK RSY GK