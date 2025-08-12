2 tankers of chemical waste seized in Thane; 6 booked for polluting water and air

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) Police have seized two chemical-laden tankers and registered a case against the director of a company and five others for allegedly disposing of hazardous chemical waste into a drain in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

During patrolling on Sunday morning, a police team spotted two tankers parked near a drain close to another chemical company at Narpoli in Bhiwandi area of Thane, anti-extortion cell's senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said.

The police seized the two tankers filled with calcium hypochlorite solution (used as a bleach), weighing 17,720 kg, belonging to a chemical company located at Wada in neighbouring Palghar district, along with equipment used for releasing the waste into the water, he said.

"The total value of the seized property is Rs 10,72,600," Salvi stated.

The probe indicated the tanker drivers and a worker had already released around 2,000 kg of the chemical waste into the drain, causing water pollution and posing health hazards to the local population, he said.

"Such illegal disposal of industrial waste not only violates environmental laws but also endangers public health," he said.

A case has been registered against the Palghar-based chemical company's director, two drivers, a worker and another person under sections 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI COR GK