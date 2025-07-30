2 teachers die in flash flood in J-K's Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) Two government teachers lost their lives after being caught in a flash flood in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Jagdev Singh, 37, and Sanjay Kumar, 39, residents of Ghordi village of Ramnagar in Udhampur, were on a motorcycle when they were swept away by the strong current of a mountain stream near Nathatop on Tuesday, they said.

Their bodies were retrieved on Wednesday, nearly 300 metres downstream from the link road where they are believed to have been swept away, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the teachers had reached the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Kud on Tuesday morning for a three-day course, police said.

After attending the course on the first day, they left on the motorcycle in the evening amid heavy rains, but were caught in the flash flood on the Nathatop-Sanasar Road.

A villager noticed the motorcycle lying on the roadside at Jalebi Morh this morning, and subsequently, a rescue and search operation was launched.