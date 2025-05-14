2 teenage cousins drown in Ganga, search ops underway

Ballia (UP), May 14 (PTI) Two teenage cousins drowned while bathing in the Ganga river here and efforts are being made to trace them, the police said on Wednesday.

The cousins had come to attend a wedding in Semariya Dera Purwa village under the Shivpur gram panchayat on Tuesday when the incident occurred in the evening.

Priyanshu Kumar Yadav (16) and his cousin Dablu Yadav (15), residents of Nai Basti Daljeet Tola in Jay Prakash Nagar, had come to their aunt's house, officials said.

The incident occurred when the two boys went to bathe in the Ganga river and reportedly ventured into deep waters.

Upon being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the help of local divers, Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

The search operation is still underway.