2 teenage girls die after being hit by train in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Two teenage girls died on Monday after being hit by a train on the Lucknow-Varanasi route, police said.

The incident happened on rail tracks within the Chanda police station limits in Sultanpur district.

According to police, Rani (15) and Poonam (16), residents of Dalit Basti of Kasaipur village, had gone to graze goats.

After leaving the village, the girls went near the railway track and were fatally hit by a train.

Chanda police station SHO Ravindra Singh said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Rani was a student of Class 9, while Poonam was a student of class 10.