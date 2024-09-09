2 teenagers die while playing on terrace in MP's Mhow town; lightning strike suspected

Mhow (MP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed, probably by a lightning strike, while playing on the terrace of a house in Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday amid heavy rains, police said.

Kishanganj police station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri said as per preliminary information, the teenagers, Sarthak and Ankit, both aged 15, were playing on the terrace in the evening.

At around 5.30 pm, when it was raining heavily, house occupants heard a blast-like sound after which they rushed to the terrace. They found both of them lying severely injured, he said.

A police team along with an ambulance reached the spot and took the boys to the Mhow Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Khatri said.

The police officer said it is suspected that a lightning struck the terrace. PTI COR ADU RSY