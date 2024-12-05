2 teenagers killed after being run over by train in Thane

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) A 19-year-old man and a boy, aged 17, were killed after being run over by a long-distance train Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The two persons were apparently crossing the tracks when they were run over by the Mandovi Express on December 2 morning between Diva and Nilaje stations on Mumbai-Konkan route, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official here said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the victims, both residents of Dativali Agasan locality in Diva, were found lying close to the rail tracks, the official said.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of accidental death, he said, adding an investigation was on to ascertain the exact cause of their death.

The GRP was also planning to question the train pilot to gather more details about the incident. PTI COR GK