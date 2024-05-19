2 teens among 4 held for youth's murder in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has nabbed four people, including two juveniles, for allegedly killing a 20-year-old youth in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased Iqwal had frequent arguments with the accused, who have been identified as Mohammad Adil Ansari (19), Faisal (18), and two teenagers aged 15 and 17, they added.

"The accused and the victim are from same locality, Gautam Puri of Seelampur area. Victim Iqwal would often ask them (accused) to stop loitering around. Even about a week ago, Adil had a spat with Iqwal on the street over a petty issue," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"Adil and his associates planned to teach Iqwal a lesson. On Friday, they accosted him on the street and stabbed him to death," the DCP added.

The officer further said the police received information from JPC Hospital at 12 am on the intervening night of May 17 and 18 regarding the death of a person due to stabbing.

Iqwal had sustained six stab wounds on his left and right thighs and the back, the police said.

A team was formed to probe the incident and the CCTV footage of the area was checked. Based on evidence, the police arrested Ansari and Faisal and apprehended the two teenagers on Saturday night, the DCP said.

Iqwal used to work as a labourer in a factory, according to the police. PTI BM RPA