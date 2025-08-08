2 teens apprehended for robbing gold jewellery in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Two minors have been apprehended for allegedly hypnotising and robbing a girl's gold jewellery in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on August 3 near the Pooth Kalan bus stand when the complainant, a 17-year-old girl, was approached by two boys, who hypnotised her and duped her into handing over her gold earrings, a locket and a chain, they said.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint, and a probe was ordered.

After scanning CCTV footage and activating local informants, the police zeroed in on two minors aged 16 and 17.

A raid was conducted at Sultanpuri C Block on Thursday, where one of the suspects was nabbed after his unsuccessful attempt to escape.

A gold locket, part of the stolen jewellery, was recovered from him, an officer said.

Based on his disclosure, his associate was also apprehended in another raid at D Block on the same day. Efforts to recover the remaining items are underway.