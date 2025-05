Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned in a river in the Kishtwar district here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Pani nullah in Thathri area when the duo -- aged 17 and 18 years -- were taking a bath, they said.

Their bodies were fished out and handed over to family members after a post-mortem, they said. PTI AB RHL