Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Two teenagers are feared drowned in Gambhir river in Bharatpur, police said on Monday.

Five teenagers had gone to the river to take bathe they got stuck in deep water, Circle Officer Bayana Amar Singh said, adding that villagers rescued three while Lavkush (15) and Hemesh (16) are missing and efforts are on to locate them. PTI SDA NB NB