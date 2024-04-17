2 terror suspects held in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Two terror suspects were arrested from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession, the Army said.

"On specific Intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on 17 Apr at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one Weapon, one Hand Grenade and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.

The Army said further investigation is in progress. PTI MIJ RHL