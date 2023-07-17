2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu: Two terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said, adding the search operation is still underway.

"Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated," the White Knight Corps said in a tweet. Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrator have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress.… pic.twitter.com/bFgUZZw5wS — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 17, 2023

The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.