2 TN tourists killed in road accident in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), Apr 13 (PTI) Two persons, including a girl from neighbouring Tamil Nadu died as their vehicle overturned near Vattakkannippara in this high-range district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rajeena (20) and Sana (7), hailing from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. They were part of a 21-member tourist group from the neighbouring state and were traveling together in a traveller.

"The incident occurred as the overspeeding traveller lost control and overturned on the highrange road under Udumbanchola police station limit," a police officer said.

Four children were also there among the travellers and several people were injured in the mishap, he said.

Locals swiftly carried out rescue efforts and shifted all injured persons to nearby hospitals soon, police added. PTI LGK ROH