2 tourist from Rajasthan killed in road accident in Himachal

Mandi (HP), Jan 7 (PTI) Two tourists from Rajasthan were killed while another was injured when their car met with an accident on Chandigarh-Manali highway here on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

According to the police, the accident occurred as the vehicle got out of control, skid off the road and got trapped in the iron rods of an under-construction bridge in the area.

One person died on the spot, while another succumbed on the way to hospital, they said, the tourists were on their way to Manali from Jaipur.

Those killed have been identified as Bhupender Chaudhary and Arihant Chhajre, both residents of Jaipur.

The condition of injured Laxman is critical, police said.

Police said a case of negligent driving under sections 279, 337, 338 and 304A of IPC has been registered and a probe is underway. PTI COR BPL NB NB