2 tourists from Karnataka killed in Pahalgam terror attack, govt announces helplines

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Confirming the death of two people from Karnataka in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the state government on Wednesday has shared helpline numbers as part of it’s efforts to bring back the tourists from there.

“It is sad that two Kannadigas were also killed in a terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government is making efforts to bring back the state’s tourists from Jammu and Kashmir,” the tourism department said in a release.

It has asked tour operators and travel agents in the state to share the details of tourists who have gone to Jammu and Kashmir through them.

Relatives and acquaintance of tourists who have gone to Jammu and Kashmir have also been asked to share their details through helpline numbers: 080-43344334, 080-43344335, 080-43344336, 080-43344342.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rushed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to Pahalgam to ensure the smooth return of the affected Kannadigas.

A team of officials was dispatched to Kashmir on Tuesday evening to rescue people stranded there following the attack.

A victim identified as Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared, sources said.

Another person, a realtor from Shivamogga, Manjunath Rao was also killed in Pahalgam, in the presence of his wife and son, they said.

Bodies of the deceased accompanied by their family members are scheduled to be brought back later in the day. PTI KSU ADB