2 traffic constables suspended in Patna for taking bribes from truckers

Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) Two traffic constables were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes from truck drivers in Patna's Bihta area, police said.

The suspended personnel were identified as Rajesh Prasad and Suchit Paswan, they said.

The suspension was ordered after a purported video of the duo collecting money from truck drivers went viral on social media, they added.

"After verifying the video, an enquiry was ordered to probe the incident. Based on the report submitted by a DSP-level officer, a decision to suspend both traffic cops was taken. They have been suspended with immediate effect," a statement by the Patna Traffic Police said.

"Other departmental proceedings are being followed. The probe established that both constables took bribes from the truck drivers near Canara Bank in the Bihta area in Patna district," it said. PTI PKD SOM