2 trains start fortnight-long service between Katra-Budgam, Katra-Banihal in J-K

Jammu, Sep 19 (PTI) Twin trains began a fortnight-long service between Katra-Banihal and Katra-Budgam sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link as an alternative to ensure safe and efficient travel for the public following the disruption of traffic due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

While a special Vastodom train operated from Budgam to Katra till next 15 days, another train ferried passengers between Katra railway station and Banihal station and will continue for the next fortnight, the officials said.

Both the trains ran to and fro on their respective destinations and ferried passengers amid enthusiasm and happiness, they said.

With this, three flood-relief trains are running on this track in Jammu and Kashmir.

On September 8, the Northern Railways started a special local train service between Katra and Sangaldan to facilitate stranded passengers in the wake of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.

The decision to operate the special trains was taken under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, and with the support of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal and Senior Divisional Operations Manager Arish Bansal, the officials said.

The train departed from Banihal at 11 am and arrived at Katra at 1.30 pm. It stopped at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkot, Sangaldan, Sumber and Khari stations along the route. Similarly, the train returned to Banihal at 4.10 pm, they said.

Speaking on the operation of these special trains, Bansal said, "The safety and convenience of passengers is our top priority in the division. With road services suspended in the Banihal and Katra areas, these special trains will provide an important alternative to ensure safe and efficient travel for the public." This step has been taken in the wake of road traffic disruptions in the Jammu division of the Northern Railways due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

"The division had previously operated a special train for passengers between Katra and Sangaldan. However, due to damage caused by heavy rains, road traffic has currently been disrupted," he said.

Following the demand of residents and the state administration, the special train service has been approved. PTI AB KSS KSS