2 trampled to death by herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Jamtara (Jharkhand), Nov 20 (PTI) Two persons, including a seven-year-old boy, were trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Monday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at Bankhanjo village, around 210 km from state capital Ranchi.

“A herd of 35 elephants entered the area on Monday from Tundi in Dhanbad district... A 50-year-old man and the minor boy had gone close to the herd and they were trampled to death,” Naryanapur Forest Range Officer R C Paswan told PTI.

The forest department has deployed teams to drive away the elephants from the region, he said. PTI SAN RBT