2 transgender persons held for attack on RPF inspector at Deoria Railway Station

Deoria (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Two transgender persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector at Deoria Sadar Railway Station when he intervened in their alleged extortion of passengers, police said on Monday.

RPF Inspector Aas Mohammad told reporters that passengers had earlier complained about harassment and extortion by a group of transgender persons at the station.

Acting on the complaint, he reached the spot late Sunday night in plainclothes and warned them against such activities, following which they allegedly confronted and assaulted him.

The inspector alleged that the accused were under the influence of alcohol and appeared to be "fake transgenders." A case has been registered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) Station, and two accused, identified as Sahil and Chand, have been arrested, he said.

A video of the incident has also surfaced online, purportedly showing the inspector confronting the two.