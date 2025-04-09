2 transport infrastructure projects get CCEA nod

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved two infrastructure projects related to the transport sector that are aimed at removing congestion and enhancing integrated transport development, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

It approved the construction of the 19.2-km, six-lane, access-controlled Zirakpur bypass worth Rs 1,878.31 crore in Punjab and Haryana on the "hybrid annuity mode".

The primary purpose of the project is to ease up congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi and Mohali Aerocity, and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh.

The proposal aims at reducing the travel time and ensuring hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban section of national highways 7, 5 and 152, an official statement said.

The CCEA also gave its nod for the doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway-line section of 104 km in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with a total cost of Rs 1,332 crore, Vaishnaw said.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals.

The capacity-augmentation work will result in an additional freight traffic of magnitude-4 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

"The railways being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation will help both in achieving the climate goals and minimising the logistics cost of the country, reducing oil import (four crore litres) and lowering CO2 emissions (20 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of one crore trees," the minister said. PTI SKU RC