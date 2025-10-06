2 tribal girls from Jharkhand's Khunti rescued from Delhi

Khunti (Jharkhand), Oct 6 (PTI) Two minor tribal girls from Jharkhand’s Khunti district, who were allegedly trafficked to Delhi and forced to work as domestic help, were rescued and handed over to their parents here on Monday, officials said.

Khunti District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Altaf Khan told PTI that the Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Centre (IRRC) team of Jharkhand government was informed by Delhi Police about the two girls, both around 15 years old and residents of Karra block, who were working as domestic help at two separate locations in the national capital.

"A joint team of Delhi Police and IRRC rescued the two girls. They were lured to Delhi with promise of a job and were made to work as domestic helps. The IRRC team then brought the girls and handed them to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Khunti," Khan added.

"We kept the girls at the Asha Kiran Institute and after verification handed them to their parents. We are investigating the case and also probing the role of the parents in sending their children through such traffickers. We will also take action against parents for not lodging a complaint even after their girls went to Delhi a few months ago," said Khan. PTI ANB MNB