2 trucks catch fire after head-on collision in Rajasthan; drivers killed

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Drivers of two trucks were burnt alive after their vehicles caught fire following a collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagaur Sadar) Rampratap Bishnoi said the vehicles caught fire after a head-on collision, in which drivers of both the trucks were burnt alive.

The deceased have been identified as Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner, he added.

Traffic on the highway was halted till the firemen doused the flames, the officer said. PTI SDA ARI