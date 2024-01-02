2 trying to bypass manned crossing through side space fatally hit by train

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Two motorbike-borne persons were mowed down Tuesday by a goods train when they tried to avoid a closed manned crossing through a side space, a police official said.

Advertisment

The incident happened at the Gaipura crossing under the Vindhyachal police station area of the district, he said.

SHO Dayashankar Ojha said the incident took place in the afternoon when Zainul Ansari (40) and Pooja Srivastava (17) were trying to cross the track.

They were hit by the train and died on the spot, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a postmortem examination, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV TIR TIR