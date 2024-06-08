2 UBT Lok Sabha MPs in touch with Eknath Shinde: Shiv Sena leader

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that two newly elected Lok Sabha members from the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena were in touch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a press conference here, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske refused to name the two Lok Sabha members citing the anti-defection law, but said that four more lawmakers would soon join the two and cross over to the Shinde-led party.

"The two Lok Sabha members were unhappy with the manner in which Uddhav Thackeray sought votes from a particular community, who came in busloads," Mhaske, the newly elected Lok Sabha member from Thane, said.

Mhaske said while two Lok Sabha member from Thackeray camp were in touch, four more would join them and support Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

Mhaske's remarks came against the backdrop of Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that Shinde faction's MLAs and MPs were keen to rejoin Thackeray.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won seven Lok Sabha seats, while the Thackeray faction won nine seats. PTI SKU TIR TIR