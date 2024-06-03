2 UP women drown in Beas River in Himachal

Manali (HP), Jun 3 (PTI) Two women from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas River near Manali in Himachal's Kullu district on Monday as they slipped into the river while taking photographs, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, Aanchal (17) and Meenu (24) who had come to Manali along with their family members accidently slipped into the river while clicking photographs on a rock at Vashisht Maud, about 2 kms from Manali.

The dead body of Aanchal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat was recovered at some distance from the accident and sent for postmortem, police said.

A police team from Manali is at the spot and search and rescue operation is still on to locate the other woman, DSP Manali K D Sharma told PTI.

In a similar incident, two tourists from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on May 26 drowned as the woman slipped while clicking a selfie. The boy fell while saving her near Nehru Kund, about 4 km from Manali.

In spite of various sign boards setup by the administration discouraging people from going to nearby rivers, tourists are endangering their lives by taking photos near river banks, a government employee said. PTI COR BPL NB NB