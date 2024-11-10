2 US nationals held in Bihar for travelling without valid documents: Police

Madhubani (Bihar), Nov 10 (PTI) Two US nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Bihar's Madhubani district when they were allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents, police said on Sunday.

The arrested US nationals are residents of California, a senior officer said.

The police also arrested two locals who provided them with logistical support during their stay in Jainagar area near the India-Nepal border.

According to the police, security personnel of the 48th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted the two Americans near the Betaunha border outpost under the jurisdiction of the Jainagar Police Station while they were leaving India for Nepal on Saturday afternoon.

"They were held by the SSB personnel as they were trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents. The arrested US nationals are a couple. The woman, born in Nepal, married to the man and took the US citizenship. Both were jointly interrogated by the police, SSB and officials of other agencies concerned," Jainagar Deputy SP Ankur Kumar told PTI.

"The police registered a case and arrested both US nationals. Two locals were also apprehended for providing them with logistical support," he said.

The matter is being further investigated, the deputy SP added.