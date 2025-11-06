2 vehicle lifters held in Gurugram, 8 stolen vehicles seized

Gurugram, Nov 6 (PTI) Two vehicle lifters have been arrested in Gurugram and eight stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, police said on Thursday.

On October 29, a bike was stolen from the Airia mall, located on Sohna Road. Following this, police registered an FIR at Badshahpur police station and initiated investigation, they said.

During investigation, police arrested Parvez (25), a resident of Dhiranki village and Taufiq (34) of Palwal's Malai village, from Subhash chowk on Wednesday and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession, they said.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation and revealed that they are habitual and active offenders, the police said.

"It is also revealed that accused Parvez has already been booked for 10 cases of theft in Gurugram district and accused Taufiq has already been booked for a dozen cases of theft, robbery, fraud and attempt to murder in Rajasthan," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway, he added.