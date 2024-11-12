2 water project employees held for bribery in Thane

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two employees of the Thane Zilla Parishad's water project for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor, the ACB said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint of the contractor, who was engaged for a rural water supply scheme, the accused -- an executive engineer and a peon -- had demanded Rs 27,000 from him for clearing the payment for his work, an ACB official said.

The accused later agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 20,000.

The contractor, unwilling to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the ACB.

The anti-graft agency on Monday laid a trap at the water scheme office where the peon was caught while accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the engineer, the official said.

Both the accused were arrested and booked under provisions of the Protection of Corruption Act, the ACB added. PTI COR GK