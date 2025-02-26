2 wildlife smugglers arrested with bear bile in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Feb 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Police has arrested two suspected wildlife smugglers with the bile of two bears, officials said on Wednesday.

The duo was identified as Kalam Singh Chauhan, 32, and Santu, 44, residents of Baniyana village of Chakrata, they said.

Acting on a tip-off from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Delhi, the Special Task Force of the state police arrested the duo on Tuesday from the Kalsi-Chakrata Road here.

According to Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar, hunting bears is a serious offence, and they are included in the first schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The bile of two bears weighing 19 grams and eight grams each and three cartridges of 12 bore were seized from the suspected smugglers, Bhullar said.

He said that a case has been registered against the duo under the Wildlife Act and Arms Act. PTI ALM RHL