2 women among 3 dead as car falls into ravine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Dec 11 (PTI) Three people, including two women, died and two others were injured when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep ravine in the Dewal area of ​​Chamoli district on Thursday, police said.

Police said the accident happened in the evening near Mopata village on the Dewal-Suyalkot road, where the car suddenly went out of control and fell into the gorge.

According to police, five people were in the car at the time of the accident.

They were returning to their Chaud village after attending a wedding ceremony in Mopata village.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, police and administration teams rushed to the spot and conducted relief and rescue operations.

All three people died on the spot in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Mohini Devi (42), Basanti Devi (35), and Bhajan Singh (62).

The injured include Jyoti (23) of Koteda and Khilaf Singh (65) of Chaud. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ