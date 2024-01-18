2 women among 4 booked for duping people by luring them to invest in car rental firm

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four persons, including two women, for allegedly duping 30 people of more than Rs 52 lakh by luring them into investing in their car rental firm, and obtaining loan using the names of some others, an official said on Thursday.

The case was filed at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, he said.

The accused, identified as Nisha Gosavi, Farooque, Bhagyashri and Ankush Pawar, were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention).

Since June 2022, they targeted approximately 30 persons, promising them high returns on investment into their car rental venture. The victims collectively handed over Rs 52,43,000 with the expectation of acquiring cars for their business. However, the accused failed to deliver any vehicle, the complaint said.

The accused also managed to get documents for obtaining loans in the names of 12 other individuals apparently for the purchase of electric scooters. However, they misappropriated the loan amount, the official said. PTI COR NP