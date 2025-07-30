2 women arrested with heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jul 30 (PTI) At least two women, including a Myanmar national, were arrested with over 350 gm of heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday, an official said.

During an operation at Ruantlang village in the district, personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Department, assisted by volunteers of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), seized 350.6 gram of heroin from the possession of the two women, he said.

The duo was arrested and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, spokesperson of the department, Peter Zohmingthanga, said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR RBT