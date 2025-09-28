2 women, as many children drown in pond in Haryana's Nuh district

Gurugram, Sep 27 (PTI) Two women and as many children of a family drowned in a pond at a field in Haryana's Nuh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Salaheri village and the bodies were taken out of the water in the evening.

According to police, Aas Mohammad, a farmer, had dug out a pond in his field, where the women of the village would often go to wash clothes.

On Saturday afternoon, Jamshida (38) and her sister-in-law Madina (35) had gone to the pond with their their daughters -- Sumaiya (10) and Sofia (11), police said.

Both the girls went into the pond for bathing while their mothers washed clothes. When the two girls started downing in a deep pit, their mothers jumped in to rescue them but the all four ended up drowning.

It is suspected that both women could not swim and while trying to save their daughters, they also drowned in the pond, police added.

Upon receiving information, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the four bodies out of the water, after which police was informed.

A senior police officer said that investigation is underway. PTI COR OZ OZ