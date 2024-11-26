2 women dead, 6 injured after autorickshaw rams into stationary crane near Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 26 (PTI) Two women were killed and six others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a stationary crane on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Khairi area, under the jurisdiction of the New Kamptee police station, around 5 pm, they said.

"The women were traveling to Nagpur in an autorickshaw. When the vehicle reached Khairi area, its driver, Satish, increased the speed, but lost control. The vehicle crashed into a crane parked by the side of the road, due to which the front portion of the rickshaw got crushed completely. Two of the women occupants died on the spot," a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Nirmala Laxman Jumale (50) and Kausalyabai Kuhikar (60), both residents of Nagpur, he said.

Six others, including the autorickshaw driver, were injured in the accident, he added.

After being informed, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured persons were taken to a private medical facility, the official said.

A case of negligent driving was registered against the driver and a probe was launched. PTI COR NP