2 women fall to their deaths while taking pics in U'khand, Himachal

Dehradun/Manali, Jun 27 (PTI) The desire to click the perfect picture proved fatal for two women as one of them fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand while the other got washed away in the gushing Parvati River in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Sonal Payal (37), a resident of Roorkee in Haridwar district, was clicking a photograph of herself from a hill in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Thursday when she apparently lost balance and fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge, the disaster control room said.

She died on the spot.

Her husband, who was with her at the time of the incident, went down the hill to search for her but lost his way in the dense bushes.

It took the State Disaster Response Force personnel several hours to reach the bottom of the gorge with the help of ropes, officials said.

The body of Payal, who worked as chief pharmacist at a hospital, was retrieved and her husband was rescued, SDRF Assistant Sub Inspector Mahipal Singh, who led the rescue operation, said.

In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a tourist from Haryana was washed away after she slipped in the gushing waters of the Parvati River while taking photographs near the riverbed, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the couple -- Ajay and his wife Kavita -- from Jhajjar were taking photographs along the river. Kavita's body was retrieved from Suma Ropa, about four km from the spot where she fell, on Thursday.

According to officials, the 31-year-old woman lost her footing due to the slippery stones on the riverbank and fell into the river. She was swept away by the strong currents despite attempts to rescue her.

This was the third incident of tourists drowning while clicking photographs in Kullu district in the last month.

On June 3, two women tourists belonging to the same family drowned in the Beas River near Manali as they slipped into the river while taking photographs.

Despite various sign boards set up by the administration discouraging people from going near the rivers, the tourists are endangering their lives by taking selfies/photos near river banks, said officials. PTI ALM COR BPL RHL