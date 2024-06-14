2 women held for cow slaughter in Haryana

Nuh, Jun 14 (PTI) Two women were caught red-handed while slaughtering two cows near the Panchgaon village in the Tauru area here on Friday, police said.

Eleven people with the accused managed to flee, but they were identified. An FIR has been registered against the 13 accused, they said.

Police have recovered 85 kg of beef, cow skin, two motorcycles, an axe, and two knives from the spot.

Acting on information given by a 'Gau Rakshak', who is a resident of Dharuhera, a team led by sub-inspector Balbir Singh conducted a raid at the spot near Panchgaon village.

The police team found that two women and 11 men were slaughtering two cows with knives and axes. Two motorcycles were also parked there having bags, scales and weights.

After seeing the police team, the accused ran but the women were caught after they tripped and fell.

"The arrested women were identified as Anisa alias Anna (45) and Mubina (40), residents of Panchgaon village. Both were produced in a Nuh court today which ordered them to be sent to judicial custody," a senior police officer said.

"The other accused, including the husbands of both the women, are still on the run and we are conducting raids to nab them," he added.

According to police, the other accused include Mubarik alias Tanna, Salim alias Suttar, Sahid alias Cheen, Bilal, Sajid, Jilsad alias Jilli, Sahzad, residents of Panchgaon village, Jaikam, Khoobi and Shaukeen of village Dhulawat and Nazakat, resident of Nagal Mubarikpur village.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act 2015, said police. PTI COR SUN RHL