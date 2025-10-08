2 women killed in road accident in Bengal's Howrah

Howrah, Oct 8 (PTI) Two women were killed after being hit by a dumper truck near Ishwaripur in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Moyna Mondal (60) and Mina Mondal (45).

The women were returning home on foot after visiting an ailing relative at Deulti when the dumper truck, heading towards Kolaghat, hit them from behind along a stretch of National Highway-16, a police officer said.

The vehicle then overturned, he said.

Following the incident, locals blocked the busy national highway for nearly 40 minutes, demanding the construction of a service road along the stretch to prevent frequent accidents.

The dumper truck was seized and its driver detained, the officer added.