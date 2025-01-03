2 women MPs inducted in National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Two women MPs from the Lok Sabha, Dr Kadiyam Kavya and Bharti Pardhi, have been inducted as members in the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

In November, the government had initiated the process with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who heads the board, by moving a resolution in Lok Sabha to elect two women members of the house for the body.

Parliament had enacted The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and the The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act in 2021 and according to both the laws, there will be a common board.

Following the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, there was a need to re-elect the women MPs from the new House. The laws also provide for a woman member from Rajya Sabha to be on the board.

While Rajya Sabha is a continuous house, Lok Sabha is re-elected every five years. The resolution moved by Nadda was passed by a voice vote in November. PTI PLB KSS KSS