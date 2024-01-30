2 wooden houses gutted in fire in Sikkim, no report of any casualty

Gangtok, Jan 30 (PTI) A major fire gutted two wooden houses and partially damaged two buildings in Sikkim's Gangtok district, an official said on Tuesday.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire, the official said.

The fire broke out at around 9:30 pm on Monday night in a wooden house at Mandi Bazaar, opposite the old shopping complex at Singtam, which is about 27 km from the capital Gangtok.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Singtam Fire Station, Mathew Rai said that it took five fire tenders to control the flames which spread rapidly during the night.

"Although there were no casualties reported there has been a significant loss of property", said Rai.

Indian Army personnel from Bardang and local people also helped with the rescue operations. The rescued families were all shifted to safer locations. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The two RCC buildings were partially damaged in the fire while the two wooden houses were completely burnt.

Officials of the district administration reached the spot this morning and are assessing the damages. The exgratia payments were also handed out to the affected families. PTI COR RG