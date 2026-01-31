2 workers burnt to death in Faridabad factory fire

Faridabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Two workers were burnt alive in a fire at a plywood factory in Pakhal village here, police said on Saturday.

One worker suffered serious burns, while two went missing in the fire that erupted early Friday.

A team from the Dhauj Police station and the fire brigade rushed to the spot.

On Saturday morning, the bodies of missing workers were found in the factory in a charred state.

The two were identified as Alim, 20, a resident of Mubarakpur in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, and Arvind, 27, a resident of Jafrabad in Delhi, the police said.

Fazil, a 22-year-old resident of Faridabad, was discharged after first aid, they said.

The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours, they said.

"We have kept the bodies in the mortuary and informed the families of the deceased. The post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday," a Faridabad police spokesperson said. PTI SMV VN VN