2 workers die after falling from 4th floor of under-construction building in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Two construction workers hailing from Rajasthan died and another was injured after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said.

The duo, identified only as Devilal (27) and Shantilal (30), died at the construction site in the Ambawadi area, while the injured worker was rushed to a hospital for treatment, they said.

The three workers were carrying out plastering work on the outer portion of the building when they lost balance while standing on a wooden plank and fell to the ground at around 11 am, according to the said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Ellisbridge Police Station, an official. PTI KVM RSY