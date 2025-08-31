2 workers die in stone mine explosion on hill in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Two workers died on the spot and two others were injured in an explosion in a stone mine on a hill in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

Circle Officer (City) Deepak Dubey said that two workers, identified as Salim (30) and Narayan Singh (31), died on the spot after being hit by broken stones due to an explosion in the stone mine on a hill located in Paswara village under Kotwali police station on Sunday evening around 4 pm. Two other workers Hasan and Shivam were injured in this accident.

Dubey said it appears that holes were made in the rocks to break the stones and gunpowder was filled in them, which must have exploded due to the flash of lightning, causing this accident.

The officer said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

He added that the injured workers are undergoing treatment.